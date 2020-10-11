Reta JORDAN

JORDAN, Reta Stillwagon 89, peacefully passed into eternal life on Sept. 10, 2020. A life-time resident of Pinellas County, Reta had a long and varied business career, along with rearing her children, Lewis, Marc, Kay and Paul. Reta was involved in various professional and social organizations throughout the years. She especially enjoyed the annual Pinellas Pioneers Picnic. Reta will be lovingly missed by family members of three generations and many friends. No services were held due to COVID-19.



