1/1
Reta JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORDAN, Reta Stillwagon 89, peacefully passed into eternal life on Sept. 10, 2020. A life-time resident of Pinellas County, Reta had a long and varied business career, along with rearing her children, Lewis, Marc, Kay and Paul. Reta was involved in various professional and social organizations throughout the years. She especially enjoyed the annual Pinellas Pioneers Picnic. Reta will be lovingly missed by family members of three generations and many friends. No services were held due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved