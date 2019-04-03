HARMON, Reuben
87, of St, Petersburg, FL passed away March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Harmon. He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Seay (Gregory), Pamela Seay (Cornelius), and Carolyn Harmon; his brother, Willie Harmon; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019