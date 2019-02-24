GONZALEZ, Reynaldo
|
Antonio
90, went to be with the Lord February 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loida Hidalgo and grandsons, Peter, Paul and Philip. A native of Santiago de Cuba, he came to the United States in 1957. Mr. Gonzalez was a successful businessman who truly was an example of the American dream. Survivors include his five children, Carmen Shank (Murray), Michael Cabrera (Becky), Barbara Chronis (Greg), Lizette Gadomski, and Reynaldo Gonzalez II (Libbie); 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held Monday, February 25, at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm with services at 2 pm. Donations can be made to .
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019