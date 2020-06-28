Rhea Kissel

KISSEL, Rhea J. 72, passed June 22, 2020. Through all the pain she suffered through these past three years, she remained one of the kindest, most thoughtful, and considerate people on this earth, devoted to her family and her friends. Survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Adam and Eric; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann; and grandchildren, Ryan and Katie. Rhea was a home economics teacher and an expert cook, and owned a catering business. She gave up her career to devote her life to raising her sons. She will be sorely missed by so many of her friends and family who loved her so dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store