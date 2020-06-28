Rhea Kissel
KISSEL, Rhea J. 72, passed June 22, 2020. Through all the pain she suffered through these past three years, she remained one of the kindest, most thoughtful, and considerate people on this earth, devoted to her family and her friends. Survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Adam and Eric; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann; and grandchildren, Ryan and Katie. Rhea was a home economics teacher and an expert cook, and owned a catering business. She gave up her career to devote her life to raising her sons. She will be sorely missed by so many of her friends and family who loved her so dearly.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater
2689 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 723-3020
