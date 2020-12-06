GOREN, Rhoda 92, passed away on November 19, 2020. Born February 5, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY. She was a kind gentle person and a beautiful woman whose physical beauty was matched by her sweetness, decency and compassion for others. She was a kindergarten teacher and a supervisor of student teachers at NYU. She touched the lives of her family, hundreds of her students, her colleagues and her many, many friends. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Arnold Goren; her twin daughters, Shelley Foster (Randy), and Susan Goren; grandchildren, Rob Foster (Marin), Steve Foster, Sarah Beck (Ryan); and great-granddaughters, Alana Foster, Brooklyn Beck and Bailey Beck. Thanks to everyone at Cypress Palms Assisted Living, Suncoast Hospice, and Dez, from Around the Clock Care.



