MCMULLEN, Rhoda Lane passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1925 to Thomas W. and Roberta Fisher Lane in Tampa, Florida. Rhoda was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended Florida State College for Women, now Florida State University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 1946, she met and married her husband, John L."Jack" McMullen, who had just returned from service in WWII. Together, they raised five children. Rhoda was active in her home community of Clearwater. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Clearwater/Dunedin, Hillcrest Garden Club, member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church and past elder, member of Fort Harrison chapter of Questors, lifetime member of Clearwater Historical and Largo Historical societies, and former member of Carlouel Beach and Yacht Club, Casado Club and Junior board of YWCA. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband, Jack; and is survived by her five children, John L. McMullen, Jr. (Judy), Rebecca Caldwell (Eddie), Anne Farrior (Jim), Margaret Michaels (Tom) and Thomas W. McMullen (Beth); 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Pinellas County Historical Society at Heritage Village, Clearwater Historical Society or a charity of your choosing. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 14 at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019