Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda McMullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda McMullen Obituary
MCMULLEN, Rhoda Lane passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1925 to Thomas W. and Roberta Fisher Lane in Tampa, Florida. Rhoda was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Clearwater High School and attended Florida State College for Women, now Florida State University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 1946, she met and married her husband, John L."Jack" McMullen, who had just returned from service in WWII. Together, they raised five children. Rhoda was active in her home community of Clearwater. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Clearwater/Dunedin, Hillcrest Garden Club, member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church and past elder, member of Fort Harrison chapter of Questors, lifetime member of Clearwater Historical and Largo Historical societies, and former member of Carlouel Beach and Yacht Club, Casado Club and Junior board of YWCA. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband, Jack; and is survived by her five children, John L. McMullen, Jr. (Judy), Rebecca Caldwell (Eddie), Anne Farrior (Jim), Margaret Michaels (Tom) and Thomas W. McMullen (Beth); 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Pinellas County Historical Society at Heritage Village, Clearwater Historical Society or a charity of your choosing. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 14 at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Clearwater. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now