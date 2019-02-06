Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DABNEY, Rhonda Carter



formerly of Chesterfield, VA, lost her long and valiant battle with cancer at home on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Linda "Maw" Robison. Left to treasure her memory is her son, Carter; and her doggy son, Max. Rhonda called Carter the love of her life and the greatest thing she had ever done. She is also survived by her father, Cliff Carter (Sylvia); her siblings, Jean St. John (Jerry), Janet Mustian (Bennett), and Wesley Carter (Linda). She leaves behind nieces and nephews, Rachel, Kelly, Brandi (Luther), Jessie (Pete), Rick, Michele, Allen, Sydney, and Crosby; and her devoted stepfather, Jim "Paw" Robison. Rhonda's remains rest with the National Cremation Society with memorial service information to follow.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2019

