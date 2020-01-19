Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda MOSES. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:30 AM Bible-Based Fellowship Church 4811 Ehrlich Rd. Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM Bible-Based Fellowship Church 4811 Ehrlich Rd. Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MOSES, Rhonda Lynn (Cooper) entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020 at Advent Health Connerton in Land 0' Lakes, FL. Rhonda was born on May 17, 1965 to the late Leroy Cooper Sr. and the late Delana Jordan Cooper, in Newark, NJ. She was raised in East Orange, NJ and attended the East Orange Public Schools. Due to her music abilities, she was "Drum Major and Drum Majorette" for the East Orange High School marching band. Rhonda received a music scholarship from Delaware State University where she studied nursing. Rhonda graduated from St. Leo University with a Liberal Arts degree. Rhonda was a caring, loving, and generous person with a sense of humor that was engaging to those around her. Rhonda was dedicated to her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Frederick Moses Jr., and her nephew (son), Storm Cooper. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Grear Cooper Jr.; aunt, Gloria Cooper Williams, and her uncle, Kraig Jordan. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Carrie Cooper and Leroy Cooper Jr.; nieces, (granddaughters), Noemi and Nyla Cooper; aunt, Christine Woods; aunt and uncle, Clarissa and Phillip Dozier; uncle, Robert Jordan; uncle, Paul Jordan; aunt and uncle, Cheri and Dick Pratt; mother-in-law, Joan Moses; brother-in-law, Kenneth Moses; sister-in-law, Cheryl Moses; sister-in-law, Kami Cooper; four nephews, Justin Stewart; and Isaiah, Kyle, and Nathaniel Cooper; and a host of cousins and friends. Her service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 am, at Bible-Based Fellowship Church, located at 4811 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL 33624. A viewing will he held at the church starting at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the lamily is requesting donations to one of the foliowing charities: the Diabetes Association, the Kidney Foundation, or LifeLink Legacy Fund, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.

MOSES, Rhonda Lynn (Cooper) entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020 at Advent Health Connerton in Land 0' Lakes, FL. Rhonda was born on May 17, 1965 to the late Leroy Cooper Sr. and the late Delana Jordan Cooper, in Newark, NJ. She was raised in East Orange, NJ and attended the East Orange Public Schools. Due to her music abilities, she was "Drum Major and Drum Majorette" for the East Orange High School marching band. Rhonda received a music scholarship from Delaware State University where she studied nursing. Rhonda graduated from St. Leo University with a Liberal Arts degree. Rhonda was a caring, loving, and generous person with a sense of humor that was engaging to those around her. Rhonda was dedicated to her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Frederick Moses Jr., and her nephew (son), Storm Cooper. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Grear Cooper Jr.; aunt, Gloria Cooper Williams, and her uncle, Kraig Jordan. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Carrie Cooper and Leroy Cooper Jr.; nieces, (granddaughters), Noemi and Nyla Cooper; aunt, Christine Woods; aunt and uncle, Clarissa and Phillip Dozier; uncle, Robert Jordan; uncle, Paul Jordan; aunt and uncle, Cheri and Dick Pratt; mother-in-law, Joan Moses; brother-in-law, Kenneth Moses; sister-in-law, Cheryl Moses; sister-in-law, Kami Cooper; four nephews, Justin Stewart; and Isaiah, Kyle, and Nathaniel Cooper; and a host of cousins and friends. Her service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 am, at Bible-Based Fellowship Church, located at 4811 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL 33624. A viewing will he held at the church starting at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the lamily is requesting donations to one of the foliowing charities: the Diabetes Association, the Kidney Foundation, or LifeLink Legacy Fund, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close