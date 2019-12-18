Rhonda THOMPSON

  • "My thoughts and prayers for the Lord to bring you peace and..."
    - Becky Adams
  • "Such a beautiful person. We were so blessed to have her in..."
    - Susan Stearns
Service Information
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL
32626
(352)-493-4777
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
THOMPSON, Rhonda Sue 62, was called to be with the Lord December 12, 2019, at home peacefully in Chief-land, FL. She was born December 7, 1957 in St. Louis, MO and made a home for many years in Port Richey, FL before retiring to Chiefland, FL. She is survived by husband, William Thompson; daughters, Amy Torres, Paula Mellody, and Samantha Thompson; siblings, sister, Shirley and Tom Shelton; brother, Johnny Bledsoe; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren which were her joy. She is greeted in Heaven by father, Mirel J. Bledsoe; mother, Ethel G. Scowden; brother, Gary Bledsoe; and many other loved ones. Family, friends, and others whose lives Rhonda has touched are invited to the Knauff Funeral Home at 715 West Park Ave., Chiefland, FL at 2 pm for gathering and 3 pm service Thursday, December 19, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at: knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019
