LOPEZ, Ricardo
89, passed away on April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys. Ricardo is survived by his children, Tania Augello and Ricardo Lopez; grandchildren, John R. Augello, Anthony C. Augello, Alex Ruhnau, Rick Lopez, Lisa Lopez, Brandy Lopez and Kristal Lopez; great-grandson, John Anthony Augello. A visitation will be held on April 6, 2019 from 11 am - 1 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City, FL Hwy 301 with a service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Floral Memory Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019