89, passed away on April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gladys. Ricardo is survived by his children, Tania Augello and Ricardo Lopez; grandchildren, John R. Augello, Anthony C. Augello, Alex Ruhnau, Rick Lopez, Lisa Lopez, Brandy Lopez and Kristal Lopez; great-grandson, John Anthony Augello. A visitation will be held on April 6, 2019 from 11 am - 1 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City, FL Hwy 301 with a service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Floral Memory Gardens.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019
