ORTA, Ricardo Maximiliano 75, Tampa, passed away on August 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Candida; his son, Daniel; his daughter, Chani; his stepsons, Michael and Mark; and his beloved grandchildren. He was a loyal, hardworking, loving man who was dedicated to his family and friends. He was loved and will be missed by many. Keep on dancing and singing wherever you are.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store