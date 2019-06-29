ARNOLD, Richard A.
77, US Air Force (Retired), passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Richard "Dick" Arnold was born April 28, 1942 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to the late James Richard Arnold and Antionette Helen Swearer. His father worked for the railroad and the family later relocated from Pennsylvania to New York where Dick joined the US Air Force and began a career spanning nearly 22 years of honorable service to his nation. He served in varying roles at many locations around the world and was most proud of his two tours in Vietnam where he met life-long friends who later became the "Spooky Brotherhood." After retiring from his last unit of assignment as a First Sergeant at MacDill Air Force Base, he transitioned to a career with the US Postal Service and retired as a Letter Carrier.
Richard is survived by the mother of his children, Joyce Arnold; his brother, Jim Arnold (Eileen); son, Robert Arnold (Kim); daughters, Susan Burton and Debbie Harbour. He is also survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy; stepsons, Jack Bowermaster (Tami) and Scott Bowermaster (Sandy); stepdaughter, Theresa Ellis (Gene); grandchildren, Michael Arnold, Tyler and Zachary Burton, and Jessica and Matthew Harbour; step-grandchildren, Brandy and Jason Bowermaster, Shane, Jacob, Colby, and Haley Bowermaster, AJ and Eden Ellis; and great-grandchildren, Lina Ceelen and Jake Richmond, Mayson Bowermaster, and Scotty Bowermaster.
The family will receive guests on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, Florida 33511, from 2-4 pm; the funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Richard will be laid to rest with military honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019