AGHASSI, Richard "Dick"
|
74 of Clearwater, passed away on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Alyse and Alana; granddaughter, Stella; extended family, numerous friends, and brothers on two wheels. A celebration of life will be held on May 5 at A.L. Anderson Park, Pavillion 3 from 1-4 pm. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019