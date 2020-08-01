Richard BAILEY

BAILEY, Richard John Sr. "Dick" 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1929 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Solomon and Lucy Bailey (Aemmer). Dick served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea, and in the United States Air Force as an Air Police during the Korean Conflict. Dick married Alberta Lee Prettyman on August 15, 1953. He had a successful career as a programmer with the Florida Steel Corporation in Tampa, Florida. He retired after thirty years of distinguished service then dedicated his time to serving the Lord in faith-based ministries in the Tampa area. He truly loved those with whom he served, in organizations such as the Lighthouse Gospel Mission and the Tampa Prison Ministry. His life exemplified the Christian ideal of selfless service through his dedication and love for his family, friends and the community. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years; four sons, Richard Jr., David, Robert, and Jeffrey; 13 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 am at the Northgate Baptist Church located at 1301 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612. The service will be streamed live via the church's Face Book page. www.facebook.com/myngbc.com