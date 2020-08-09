1/
Richard BARONIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARONIAN, Richard Our father, Richard Baronian, was born March 22, 1923, and died on July 30, 2020, leaving behind one son; two daughters; one brother; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and, like his family, believe in the Bible's promise of living on the earth in paradise forever in the near future, Psalms 37:11,29 and Revelation 21:3,4. He will be missed by all his family and friends till his resurrection as promised at John 5:28,29.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved