BARONIAN, Richard Our father, Richard Baronian, was born March 22, 1923, and died on July 30, 2020, leaving behind one son; two daughters; one brother; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and, like his family, believe in the Bible's promise of living on the earth in paradise forever in the near future, Psalms 37:11,29 and Revelation 21:3,4. He will be missed by all his family and friends till his resurrection as promised at John 5:28,29.



