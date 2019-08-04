BAYLIS, Richard E. 82, of Largo, passed away July 30, 2019. Dick was born in 1936 in Lansing, MI. After 27 years, he retired from JCPenney's in Tyrone. Dick married the love of his life Carolyn Arthur on Feb. 20, 1960. She preceded him in death Jan. 3, 2018. Dick is survived by his daughters, Susan Baylis and Stacy (Ken) McAleenan, and three grandchildren, Meghan, Caitlyn, and Connor McAleenan. Services will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Seminole, August 17, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice, suncoasthospice.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019