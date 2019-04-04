Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Beach Jenkins. View Sign

JENKINS, Richard Beach



91, passed peacefully March 27, 2019. Richard "Dick" was born June 22, 1927 in Ballast Point to parents John and Daisy. A life-long resident of South Tampa, he attended Ballast Point Elementary and H.B. Plant high school in the class of 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at the US Naval hospital in Sampson, NY. After the war, he came home to Tampa and began classes at the University of Tampa with his brother, Bob. Several years later, he followed his brother to Gainesville and transferred to the University of Florida.



He graduated in 1950 with a double major in Chemistry and Microbiology. In 1951, he married his childhood friend, Betty Jo Batton. After graduation and a move to Jacksonville, Dick started a career path he would eventually follow his entire life as a pharmaceutical sales representative with White Laboratories.



In 1957 he received the distinguished Salesman of the Year award from White Labs and was recognized for his achievements in New York City. With a growing family and an entrepreneurial spirit, he started Beach Pharmaceuticals out of his home in the late 1950s. His focus was on specialty pharmaceuticals detailed to the physician.



From growing business partnerships, Pharmaceutical Associates, a specialty manufacturer located in Greenville, SC, was purchased by Beach in 1976 which has since grown into the largest manufacturer of hospital care liquids in the country.



Aside from being a successful businessman, Richard had many hobbies and passions. He enjoyed fishing, flying, gardening, and spending the weekend with his beloved grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy May; his wife, Betty Jo; and his three brothers, William, Robert, and Wallace. Dick is survived by his two children, Patricia Harkness (Bruce) and Richard S. Jenkins (Carole); his grandchildren, Natalie Magun (Jarrad), Kimberly Grachus (John), Laura LaRocca (Jon), and Stephen J. Jenkins. He was also blessed with six beautiful great-grandchildren, Jackson, Connor, Tessa, Landon, Jack, and Ivey.



The service to celebrate Dick's life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11:30 at the Tampa Woman's Club located at 2901 Bayshore Boulevard.



The Jenkins family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to all his caregivers, including Terri Lee and Brandy Boyias with a special recognition of Patricia Frame, Wes and Wesley Weckman, who devoted so much of their time to his well-being.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jenkins Charitable Foundation to carry on the legacy of Dick and Betty Jo to support the many organizations that they had a passion for and supported.



"Meet me Tonight, When the Stars shine Bright, My Heart's Bright Light, Under the Camphor-Tree"



Blount & Curry MacDill

