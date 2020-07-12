Richard BELL

BELL, Richard Warren "Dick" of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, his children and his English Bulldog on May 11, 2020. He was 76 years old. Born on May 4, 1944, to Bryan Paul Dunford and Madelyn Sherman Bell, Dick was raised in Akron, New York until he moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1958. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School, he attended the University of Florida, ultimately graduating from the University of South Florida with a B.S. in Chemistry. He then took a job with U.S. Steel in Birmingham, Alabama. Dick attended Cumberland Law School at Samford University while working nights at U.S. Steel and later attended the University Of Alabama School Of Law, earning a Masters of Law in Tax. He practiced law in Alabama and Florida from 1972 until the time of this death. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his three children, Mandy (Don), Erin (Jay), and Elliott; his seven grandchildren, Sam, Maddie, Joe, Kaylie, Lilly, Bryson, and Willow; and numerous devoted friends and colleagues. As an attorney for nearly 50 years, Dick dedicated himself to seeking justice and truth for his many clients. He practiced law with compassion and extended grace in all aspects of his professional life. Dick will always be remembered for his kindness, his commitment to social justice, his willingness to help his colleagues, and, most profoundly, he will be remembered for his professional conduct throughout his career. Prior to his death, he was honored for his exemplary professionalism in Alabama by the Shelby County Bar Association and in Jefferson County, Alabama, Judge Nakita Blocton, honored him with a reception recognizing his dedication to the legal profession. Dick loved his family, his friends, the law, his beloved English Bulldog, Winston the Law Dog, parties, travel, good food, great wine, college football, Yankees baseball. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a public celebration of life party will be held at a later date. A memorial service was held in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the family at the home of Robert and Carol Beth Angle on June 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard W. Bell Professionalism Scholarship Fund with the Shelby County Bar Association.



