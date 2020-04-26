BLANK, Richard "Dick" 82, of Gulfport, passed away April 16, 2020. He was born in New York City January 7, 1938. Dick is preceded in death by his beautiful and fun loving wife, Mary Ann "Mimi." His family moved from New York to Florida in the late 1940s. Dick was among the second graduating class of Boca Ciega High School, Gulfport, in 1955. After graduating, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany four years. After the Air Force, he started working for Florida Power Corporation where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 1994. Dick is survived by Mike, Jeanette, Joe, Leigh, Chrissy, Steve; grandsons, Evan and Jake Lambrecht; his sister, Linda Blank; Tom and Sis Ward; and family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020