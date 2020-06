BOLVIN, Richard E., DMD 90, passed away June 18, 2020. His was a life of service. He was in the US Army 1952-1953 and he served his dental patients for over 30 years. In retirement, he served his church and it's food bank. He was a volunteer on the St. Petersburg road patrol. Beloved husband of Dorcas Bolvin. He is sorely missed. David C. Gross Funeral Home



