BRADDOCK, Rick 69, of Madeira Beach, died at home in Naples on July 5, 2019. Rick was a graduate of University of Florida and member of SAE fraternity. His successful careers include operator of Don's Dock in John's Pass for the Beggs Family, Stone Crabber, Corporate Pilot/Flight Instructor, and proprietor of the Naples Winery. He had a passion for travel, the environment, and a genuine love of Florida. Rick was a devoted son to his mother, Martha Braddock, and is survived by his five sisters and a brother. He will be treasured in the hearts of family, dedicated employees, friends, and his beloved labrador, Daisy. All are welcome to celebrate Rick's life at Braddock's Beach House on October 26 from 5 pm until sun sets over the Gulf.

