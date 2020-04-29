|
|
BRANNELLY, Richard James "Rick" 73, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1946 in the Bronx, NY to James and Margaret Brannelly. Rick grew up in Teaneck, NJ and graduated from Bergen Catholic High School in Paramus, NJ. He enlisted in the USAF and served a tour in Vietnam. Rick was a member of Steamfitters Union Local #638 in New York City and worked as an oldies DJ in both New York and New Jersey. He moved to Florida in 1976 where he worked in the maintenance dept. at Shorecrest Preparatory School for 24 years. Rick loved coaching kids in all sports, baseball, softball, football, and basketball, and he coached softball at Lakewood High School for five years. He was a lifelong Notre Dame fan. Rick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene; children, Michelle Heareth (Rich), Christine Keegan (Brian), and Scott Brannelly; grandchildren, Jamison Brannelly, Mackenzie and Ryan Heareth and Riley Keegan; sister, Geraldine McHugh (Desmond) and nephews, Michael and Shawn Bolla. The family will have a private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery and his Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Pal Animal Shelter online or by mail, 405 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Memorial Park FH 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020