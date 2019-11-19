Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Visitation 10:00 AM Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRAY, Richard F. "Dick" 80, of Plant City, Florida, passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born May 5, 1939 in Paris, Tennessee to Rachel Spann Bray and Herman Graham Bray, both deceased. Preceded in death by first wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Wiley Bray; siblings, Ralph Bray and Christine Bray Ray; and nephew, Roger Williams, all of Tennessee, he is survived by wife, Judy Struth Bray; daughter, Heather Bray of Tampa; niece, Cheryl Duck (John); great-nephew, John Dudenhofer (LeAnn) of Paris, Tennessee; and stepsons, Chuck Struth (Brenda) of Plant City and Ken Struth of Plant City, and their families. A graduate of E.W. Grove High School, Paris, Tennessee, Class of 1957, he held Bachelor and Master Degrees of music from Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky. After college he moved to Plant City in 1961 and taught music and band for 35 years in local schools, 25 of those at Turkey Creek Middle School. A faithful Christian, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Plant City, where he served the Lord playing his trumpet in the orchestra. He was also an active member of various musical groups throughout his lifetime in Florida. His love of music was lifelong, becoming a professional musician at the age of 16. He was a concert pianist and master vocalist in addition to his other talents. His professional playing career included stints with many notable singers, including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, the Manhattan Rocketts, Bob Hope, Red Skelton, Nancy Wilson, Arthur Godfrey, Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Lipizan Stallions Show, American Rodeo lnc., and Lassie, to name a few. He formerly played with big bands of Tom Lonardo, Jack Stalcup, Hal Maclntyre and Men of Note. He played trumpet and other instruments in the Mellotones trio and the Blue Notes Orchestra of Tampa, for many years. Dick loved life and considered himself blessed by God. He devoted his life to his family and the care of his daughter. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, yard work, travel, nature and the wonders of God's creations. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal is to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Plant City,

