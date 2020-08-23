1/
Richard BUSHEY
BUSHEY, Richard L. passed away on August 3, 2020. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Franklin A. and Frances D. Bushey. He is survived by his children, Michelle A. Uhler, J. Scott Bushey, and Amanda L. Bushey; his son- in-law, Peter Denton; grandchildren, Kayleigh D. Uhler, Tyler M. Uhler, Caroline L. Denton, and Charles L. Denton; and his great-grandson, Sterling P. Naumenko. Richard, or Butch, as his family called him, was known by his friends for his sense of humor, orneriness and perseverance. His children remember him as an expert in making runny scrambled eggs and 3000 calorie salads, his constant issues with technology, and his love of the beach, gulf and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. In lieu of flowers, his children ask that you make a donation to his favorite charity, Easter Seals. A celebration of life and memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
