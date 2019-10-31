BYRD, Richard Sr. 73, of St. Petersburg died Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Moffitt Cancer Center. He came here in 1962 from Macon, GA and was a 1965 graduate of Gibbs High School. He was a member of Rock of Jesus M.B. Church, where he served on the Men's Ministry and Usher boards for many years. An Army Veteran with 26 plus years of service and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 15 years. He is survived by his wife, Lilla Byrd "Cookie"; one daughter, Kacia Thompson; two sons, Richard Jr. and Reginald; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Thelma Scott and Christina Patrick, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation with wake Friday 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday Nov. 2, 11 am both services to be held at Rock of Jesus M.B. Church 3940 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019