Richard C. Partridge

PARTRIDGE, Richard C. Sr.

73, of Tampa, FL, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born in Tampa on November 17, 1945 to Charles and Stella (Edenfield) Partridge. He attended Chamberlain High School and then went on to join the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Jeri in 2013. Survivors include his children, Richard C. Partridge Jr., Kerry Partridge, and Dorothy Dilworth; brother, Wesley Partridge; sisters, Peggy Kromer and Dorothy Perez; sister-in-law, Alana Page; grandchildren, Sebastian, Amanda, Joey, Luis, and Krysti; and his great grandchildren, Hazel, Aleksia, Ashlyn, Bella, and Oliver. Family will receive friends from 3-5 pm on Sunday, June 9 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Homes, Oldsmar/West Hillsborough Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Richard and Jeri Partirdge's memory.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
