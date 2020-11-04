1/1
Richard CAMPBELL
1942 - 2020
CAMPBELL, Richard Otis 78, of Brandon, FL passed away on October 24, 2020. He was united with the Lord that he loved and reunited with the love of his life, Sherry, his wife for over 40 years. Born on September 16, 1942 in Knoxville, TN to the late Paul and Anna Campbell. Richard is survived by daughters, Melisa Rosenfeld and husband Bill, Melinda Hardin, Rhonda Campbell; and sons, Thomas Roe and wife Linda, David Roe; eight grandchildren; two great-grand-children; sisters, Debbie Nester, Becky Bach; and his dog, Penny. Richard had a passion for life and a competitive spirit. Whether it was work, golf, bowling, or jumping out of a plane, he strived to be #1 and was fearless at everything he did. He was a member of Bay Life Church in Brandon. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Guest book online at Serenity Meadows F. H. in Riverview.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
