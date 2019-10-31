CASTELLANO, Richard 65, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY with an intellectual disability. Richard was raised by his parents, John and Adeline. When his mom passed away, his father moved them to Florida. He eventually moved into the ARC of Tampa Bay Group Home. Richard was a kind soul and spent his life surrounded by love. When he was younger he collected newspapers and soda cans to be recycled. Most recently he enjoyed watching game shows and movies on television. Richard was preceded in death by parents, John and Adeline Castellano; and his brother Joseph Castellano. He is survived by sister, Toni Ann (Dennis) Denninger; niece Danielle Denninger, niece Kayla (Robert) Marsh; four great-nephews; a great-niece; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his caregiver, Mercedes Aznaran. V isitation for Richard will be held November 3 from 2-4 pm at Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre with a graveside service at 11:30 am on November 4 at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to The ARC of Tampa Bay George Street Group Home. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre

