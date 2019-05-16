VEGHTE, Richard Clark



87, died peacefully of natural causes in his Clearwater, Florida home on May 9, 2019. He is survived by his two brothers, Jack (Barbara) and Bruce. Known as "Uncle Dick" to Jack's four children, Melissa Jones (Michael), John (Susan), Richard (Leigh), and David (Kellie) and Bruce's three children, Andrew (Debera), Benjamin (Heather), and Laura Hansen (Adam); and 11 grandnieces and nephews. Born on June 16, 1931 to Charles and Ruth Veghte in Schenectady, NY, he graduated from Gloversville, NY High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Rennsalaer (RPI), a Master's in Physics from Columbia University, and a PhD in Physics from the University of Connecticut. He joined the faculty of the State University of New York at New Paltz for a 34 year career. He was Chair of the Physics Department for many years and chaired the task force responsible for starting an Engineering College at New Paltz.



Richard moved to Clearwater from New Paltz, NY in 1995 upon retirement. He was involved in commercial real estate investments until his death. He and brother Bruce have a summer home at Canada Lake, NY. Bruce has had a summer reunion for Cornell fraternity brothers for the past 13 years at Canada Lake and Dick has been an integral and respected part of the group. Dick and Bruce purchased the Schine family estate at Caroga Lake and in 2016 and donated it to a newly formed charity, Caroga Arts Collective (CAC). Richard was a life-long aficianado of opera and classical music. CAC is engaged in several cultural things: a cello institute, a film festival, and especially Chamber Music concerts through the summer.



A Memorial service will be held at A Life Tribute Funeral Care, 716 Seminole Boulevard, Largo, FL, on Saturday May 18, 2019, at 1 pm. Visitation from 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Clearwater Marine Aquarium or the Caroga Arts Collective, PO Box 1048, Caroga Lake, NY 12032. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019