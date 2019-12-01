|
CLARKE, Richard G. of Clearwater, FL, passed Nov. 25, 2019. He was born July 8, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to William and Dorothy Clarke. He graduated from C.H.S. and attended University of Florida, where he was a Sigma Nu. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Robin (Chris) of Naperville, IL, Erin Clarke of St. Petersburg, FL; and granddaughter, Samantha of Chicago,IL; brothers, Bill Clarke, Clearwater and David in Germany. He was predeceased by son, Sean. Richard had a kidney transplant 30 years ago and fought a long courageous battle with cancer. He passed at home surrounded by his loved ones. Heartfelt thanks to the many friends, doctors and Suncoast Hospice staff. For the gift of life, donations may be made in his name to the . A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. www.mossfeasterdunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019