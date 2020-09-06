1/1
Richard Coates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COATES, Richard Harris "Dick" 99, of Valrico, passed away August 26, 2020, at home. He is survived by his children, Karen (Harvey) Tucker, Brenda Gamberton, Marilou (Fred) Grimes, Rhonda (Ron) Noland, and Rick (Mary Anne) Coates; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Palmer; sisters-in-law, Alice Hedrick and Esther Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be Friday, September 11, at 5 pm at Riverhills Church of God with a visitation from 4-5 pm. Serenity Meadows

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved