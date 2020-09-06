Richard Coates

Or Copy this URL to Share

COATES, Richard Harris "Dick" 99, of Valrico, passed away August 26, 2020, at home. He is survived by his children, Karen (Harvey) Tucker, Brenda Gamberton, Marilou (Fred) Grimes, Rhonda (Ron) Noland, and Rick (Mary Anne) Coates; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Palmer; sisters-in-law, Alice Hedrick and Esther Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be Friday, September 11, at 5 pm at Riverhills Church of God with a visitation from 4-5 pm. Serenity Meadows



