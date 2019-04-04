STORER, Richard D.
85, passed away in peace Saturday, March 30, 2019. Dick retired from GTE Florida as a District Manager in 1986 and also proudly served in the USAF. He was a beloved husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeannine; his children, Judy Kaaa (Noah), Michael Fiola (Shannon), Richard Fiola (Mandy), Joline Bailey (Richard) and Rhonda Hufman (Jay); eight grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Megan, Marissa, Sasha, Jay, Eric and Tim; and six great- grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4444 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019