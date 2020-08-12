Richard DANIEL

DANIEL, Richard C. "Dick" 76, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 at home after a long illness. Richard was born in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by his father and his mother, Lillian Myers Bierce. Richard was raised in North Carolina and Virginia. He was a 1961 graduate of Bas sett High School and attended Ferrum College. He returned to Tampa where he worked for Peninsular Motor Club before beginning his 30 year career with Delta Airlines. Richard was a people person with a great sense of humor. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Lodge #139, Tampa Scottish Rite, Eqypt Shrine, Eureka Chapter #5, Order of the Eastern Star and Kentucky Colonel. Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Melodie; his daughter, Denise Vaughn (Wylie) of North Carolina; his brother, William Daniel of Tampa; sister, Judith Bingham (Ken) of Vero Beach; seven grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, with Masonic and Eastern Star service at 7 pm.. As a result of the COVID-19 environment, guest will be required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice or any Masonic Order of your choice. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
