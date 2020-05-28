DORNBLASER, Richard Earl of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Catasauqua PA passed away in his home May 16, 2020. He was the husband of Olga (Grozdanoff) Dornblaser for 34 years and previously Doris M(Smith) Dornblaser for 30 years. Born on Dec 8 1929, He was the only son of the late Earl BJ and Marguerite E (McKnabb) Dornblaser. He graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1947 and played football at Moravian College. He left college early to enlist in the Navy where he had a 22 year career spanning the Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) in 12 years, making him one of the youngest in the Navy to do so. In the Navy he served as a Naval Intelligence Officer while stationed in Japan and during this time he also became a Mason. After retiring from the Navy, he continued a career of service and became Chief Deputy of the Lehigh County Clerk Of Courts, Civil division for 23 yrs. His career in civll service was distinguished by his leadership as a Councilman 1976 to 1977, and Mayor of Catasauqua 1978 to 1981. He retired and moved to Florida with his wife Olga. Although retired he kept himself busy as an avid photographer and could not help but to serve as the President of the Condo Association. He lived a full life in retirement, enjoying his hobbies of reading, cooking and gardening while sharing his life experiences with his family, offering advice wisdom. Survived by son, Scott of Bethlehem; son, Eric and wife, Joani of Center Valley; daughter, Beth Falcone of Catasauqua; and stepdaughter, Sabrina and husband, Roy Boyd of Hellertown. He has nine grandchildren, Janelle, Jonathan, Emily, Matthew, Natalie, Allison, Laura, Kevin and Melissa; and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be honored with a Naval burial at sea. Contributions can be made to: First United Methodist, 411 Turner St, Clearwater, FL 33756



