Richard DORNBLASER
1929 - 2020
DORNBLASER, Richard Earl of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Catasauqua PA passed away in his home May 16, 2020. He was the husband of Olga (Grozdanoff) Dornblaser for 34 years and previously Doris M(Smith) Dornblaser for 30 years. Born on Dec 8 1929, He was the only son of the late Earl BJ and Marguerite E (McKnabb) Dornblaser. He graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1947 and played football at Moravian College. He left college early to enlist in the Navy where he had a 22 year career spanning the Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) in 12 years, making him one of the youngest in the Navy to do so. In the Navy he served as a Naval Intelligence Officer while stationed in Japan and during this time he also became a Mason. After retiring from the Navy, he continued a career of service and became Chief Deputy of the Lehigh County Clerk Of Courts, Civil division for 23 yrs. His career in civll service was distinguished by his leadership as a Councilman 1976 to 1977, and Mayor of Catasauqua 1978 to 1981. He retired and moved to Florida with his wife Olga. Although retired he kept himself busy as an avid photographer and could not help but to serve as the President of the Condo Association. He lived a full life in retirement, enjoying his hobbies of reading, cooking and gardening while sharing his life experiences with his family, offering advice wisdom. Survived by son, Scott of Bethlehem; son, Eric and wife, Joani of Center Valley; daughter, Beth Falcone of Catasauqua; and stepdaughter, Sabrina and husband, Roy Boyd of Hellertown. He has nine grandchildren, Janelle, Jonathan, Emily, Matthew, Natalie, Allison, Laura, Kevin and Melissa; and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be honored with a Naval burial at sea. Contributions can be made to: First United Methodist, 411 Turner St, Clearwater, FL 33756

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa)
2560 Tampa Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7277896911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 26, 2020
Hi Olga,
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I remember lots of laughs and fun with you both! In particular, I remember a Chinese food night at your place.

I wish you peace. I hope your heart will be warmed with great memories.
Love,
Karen
Karen (Collins) Dietz
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Beth-my deepest sympathy to you and your brothers on the loss of your dad. He was quite a character and I truly enjoyed working for him in the Clerk of Courts Office. He gave me the nickname Mother Theresa and I still signed my Christmas cards to him using that name! I visited Olga and him in Florida once and he showed me a wonderful time. May he rest in peace.
Tina (Banotai) Mikosky
Friend
May 25, 2020
R.I.P.
Sam McCarty
May 25, 2020
Sam McCarty
Friend
May 24, 2020
Aunt Olga: So sorry to hear if DuckS passing I will always remember the fun you him and I had the week I spent with you. I still have the CD he made for me from that visit. May you Rest In Peace Dick. Michele bean
Michele Bean
Friend
May 24, 2020
Eric, Joani & Family,
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Jayne Seier
Friend
May 24, 2020
Scott and Eric, my deepest sympathies on the passing of your dad. May he rest in peace.
Linda Swankoski
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
Beth, please our sympathies on the loss of your father. God bless.
Shirley Fenstermaker
Coworker
May 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
