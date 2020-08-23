Richard DORNER

DORNER, Richard E. passed away at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida August 12, 2020. Richard passed away from complications of pleural mesothel-ioma at age 71. Richard was born July 22, 1949 in Traverse City, Michigan. Richard was a Viet Nam war era Navy veteran. He was stationed in Mayport, Florida for four years. After the Navy he made his home in St. Petersburg. Richard was preceded in death by both parents, Sarah and Henry Dorner. Richard is survived by his wife, Melanie "Mimi" Dorner; son, Josh (Amber) Johannesen; daughters, Paulette Dorner, Kathy (Bruce) Marks; grandchildren, Bryce and Alexis Johannesen, Crystal Gill, James and Kaylee Roach, Philip Corson, and Michael Dorner; his brother, Robert Dorner; brother-in-law, Robert Wood; sister-in-law, Marian McCormick; his aunt and uncle, Daniel and Ursula Giller. He is also survived by many cousins and wonderful friends. Richard's wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spread over a coral reef. A Celebration of Life will be planned in Richard's memory this Fall. Florida Direct Cremation



