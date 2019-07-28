PEASE, Richard Earl
84, of Tarpon Springs, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 six days shy of his 85th birthday. Dick was an avid scuba diver and decorated triathlete. He served as Commodore for the Tarpon Springs Yacht Club and in the US Air Force. Always a sharp dresser, he worked in clothing retail management for many years. He is survived by his partner, Dessie Miller; his daughter, Pamela Sue Jones and her husband, Wayne; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019