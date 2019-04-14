Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Edward "Rich" INTERVAL. View Sign

"Rich" 81, of Largo, FL passed away April 4, 2019. Richard was born June 15, 1937 in Washington, PA to James and Nina Interval. He was married to Judith Conger Interval June 7, 1958. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy and his sons, Richard E. Interval Jr. and Bryan R. Interval. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne L. and Rodney Frith of Largo, FL; brother, James Interval Jr. of Port Charlotte, FL; six grandchildren, Erica Enmeier of Inman, SC, Brett Newman of Atlanta, GA, Eric Newman of Lakenheath AFB, UK, Richard E. Interval III of Orlando, FL, Jenna Frith of Largo, FL, Dylan Interval of Orlando, FL; and three great-granddaughters, Kylee Eubanks Covington of Las Vegas, NV, Joscelyn and Ada Enmeier of Inman, SC. Celebration of Life to be held at Bayou Club, 7979 Bayou Club Blvd., Largo, FL 33777, May 5, 2019, 11 am-2 pm. Reverend Dan Huntington will be officiating.

