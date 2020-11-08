EICHER, Richard Otto Dr. Richard Otto Eicher, age 80, of Seminole, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Dr. Eicher suffered a long illness and battle with Alzheimer's for over 17 years. Richard was born February 6, 1940 in Sandusky, Ohio to Otto and Mimi Eicher. Dr. Eicher graduated from Sandusky High School and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Kenyon College. He then received his doctorate in Medicine, focusing on Osteopathy and surgery from Kirksville College of Osteopathic medicine in 1967. Upon his graduation, Dr. Eicher opened up a family practice in Largo, FL for 10 years. He completed his residency in pathology at Suncoast Hospital in 1981. He was a pathologist for 22 years at Suncoast Hospital and University Hospital. He was also a Monroe County Medical Examiner for two years. He married the love of his life, Sharman Steegman in 1976. They were happily married for over 44 years. When Dr. Eicher wasn't working he enjoyed hunting, belonging to the Po Fellas Hunt Club, woodworking, welding, automotives, playing the piano and reading. Most of all, Dr. Eicher loved to travel. He had a yearly family trip which included Barbados, Jamaica, Italy, Kiawah Island, and many more. He especially cherished his three week trip to Australia with his niece, Kristi. He deeply loved his time spent with his family. Dr. Eicher is survived by his loving wife, Sharman Eicher; his son, David Joseph Eicher; his brother, Dennis Eicher, D.O.; his sister, Valerie Layman; in-laws, Patte Stiff (Joe), Steve Steegman (Louise), Sue Steegman (Andy Konja), Sally Steegman, Scott Steegman. Richard is also survived by three nieces; and four nephews; and his beloved Maltipoo companion, Paris. Richard is predeceased by his son, Richard Otto Eicher Jr., who passed in 1987. His family would like to say a special thank you to his caregivers, Justyna Wierzbicka, Patte and Joe Stiff, Angela Hood, Scott Steegman and Renee Marcum for their kindness and support during this difficult time. A visitation for Richard will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Serenity Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Serenity as well on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Suncoast Osteopathic Foundation in Dr. Eicher's honor. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
