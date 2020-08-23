1/1
Richard ELWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELWOOD, Richard Joseph 87, of Brooksville peaceful passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 at home, under the loving care of his family. Richard was born in Clearwater, Florida predeceased by parents, Margaret Lester and Carl Edward Elwood; sister, Helen Bergdoll; and brother, Carl Elwood. He was a graduate of Clearwater High School class of 1952, he served in the Army at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and was a member of The Army Track Team. After serving in the Army, he enrolled in his beloved Florida State University. Richard, was co-captain of the Men's Track team, where he was a pole vaulter and sprinter. He was a brother in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduated from the FSU School of Business in 1959. Upon graduation, he started his career at GTE (Verizon) and retired after 33 years as Division Manager in Tampa, Florida. Richard was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a former Golden Chief and a staunch supporter of the McIntosh Society/FSU Track and Field. After retirement Richard enjoyed bird carving and gardening. Richard and his wife JoAnn enjoyed traveling to Alaska, and following the Seminole football team around the country. He loved cooking for his family. Richard is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn; his children, Natalie Lynn Welch (Ed), Richard Keesler Elwood; and grandchildren, Kellam Grace Cassidy (Quinn), Everleigh Rose Elwood; great-grandson, Rory John Michael Cassidy, and brother William Henry Elwood. (Lois), along with several nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful to Marvin Hicks and Mary Brownell for their care and support during the last year of Richard's life. The family asks in lieu of flowers any memorial contributions be made to: boosters.fsu.edu/coachesclubs.com referencing the McIntosh Society for Cross Country/Track and Field in Richard's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved