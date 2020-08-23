Richard ELWOOD

ELWOOD, Richard Joseph 87, of Brooksville peaceful passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 at home, under the loving care of his family. Richard was born in Clearwater, Florida predeceased by parents, Margaret Lester and Carl Edward Elwood; sister, Helen Bergdoll; and brother, Carl Elwood. He was a graduate of Clearwater High School class of 1952, he served in the Army at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and was a member of The Army Track Team. After serving in the Army, he enrolled in his beloved Florida State University. Richard, was co-captain of the Men's Track team, where he was a pole vaulter and sprinter. He was a brother in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduated from the FSU School of Business in 1959. Upon graduation, he started his career at GTE (Verizon) and retired after 33 years as Division Manager in Tampa, Florida. Richard was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a former Golden Chief and a staunch supporter of the McIntosh Society/FSU Track and Field. After retirement Richard enjoyed bird carving and gardening. Richard and his wife JoAnn enjoyed traveling to Alaska, and following the Seminole football team around the country. He loved cooking for his family. Richard is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn; his children, Natalie Lynn Welch (Ed), Richard Keesler Elwood; and grandchildren, Kellam Grace Cassidy (Quinn), Everleigh Rose Elwood; great-grandson, Rory John Michael Cassidy, and brother William Henry Elwood. (Lois), along with several nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful to Marvin Hicks and Mary Brownell for their care and support during the last year of Richard's life. The family asks in lieu of flowers any memorial contributions be made to: boosters.fsu.edu/coachesclubs.com
referencing the McIntosh Society for Cross Country/Track and Field in Richard's name.