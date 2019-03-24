Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Eugene "Gene" HAGAN. View Sign

HAGAN, Richard Eugene



"Gene" passed March 2, 2019. He graduated from Largo High School in 1954 and went on to become the Director of Operations at H.L. Stansell trucking. After retiring he became an instructor at PTEC. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; and grandson, Michael Richert. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sheila; his brother, JR Hagan; children, Sherry Richert, Debbie Hagan, Sandy Richert, Renee Wheeler, Shelley Rose, Debi Butler, Robbie Robinson and Lainie Butler; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, blue eyes and caring heart. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:30 am at the Church of Christ, 1000 16th St., Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you check your tire pressure and change your oil. He would have wanted that.

