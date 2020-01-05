Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard FEIGEL. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Good Samaritan Church 6085 Park Blvd. Pinellas Park , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

FEIGEL, Richard Norman "Rich" 68, of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a yearlong fight with esophageal cancer.Born in Chicago, IL, to Norman and Trudy Feigel, Rich graduated from John Brown University in Bentonville, AK and went on to the University of Arkansas and Georgia State, receiving an MBIS. He joined VISTA in the 1970s to work for the Federation of Southern Co-ops in Alabama. Rich was a CPA and a computer programmer and used his skills as an avid volunteer throughout his career. Rich is survived by his wife, Sarah Butz; daughters, Alice Feigel and Lucy Feigel Adamo (Dan); and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ron Diamond. Rich lived a life filled with kindness and good works. Surprisingly enough, perhaps to him most of all, his greatest joy clearly came from life with his wife and daughters. Rich genuinely enjoyed the 'small' yet important things in life, a cold beer, a good view, a shared laugh, and discussing the weather. He was a passionate advocate for the oppressed, an ally for the marginalized, and a servant leader who worked earnestly for his church and for local Democratic candidates. In October, he walked Lucy down the aisle at Sunken Gardens. His circle of family and friends will remain inspired by his passion by doing our best to care for each other in this world. A Memorial Service will be held at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL, 2 pm, Saturday, January 18, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Good Samaritan Church, or vote Democrat.

FEIGEL, Richard Norman "Rich" 68, of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a yearlong fight with esophageal cancer.Born in Chicago, IL, to Norman and Trudy Feigel, Rich graduated from John Brown University in Bentonville, AK and went on to the University of Arkansas and Georgia State, receiving an MBIS. He joined VISTA in the 1970s to work for the Federation of Southern Co-ops in Alabama. Rich was a CPA and a computer programmer and used his skills as an avid volunteer throughout his career. Rich is survived by his wife, Sarah Butz; daughters, Alice Feigel and Lucy Feigel Adamo (Dan); and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ron Diamond. Rich lived a life filled with kindness and good works. Surprisingly enough, perhaps to him most of all, his greatest joy clearly came from life with his wife and daughters. Rich genuinely enjoyed the 'small' yet important things in life, a cold beer, a good view, a shared laugh, and discussing the weather. He was a passionate advocate for the oppressed, an ally for the marginalized, and a servant leader who worked earnestly for his church and for local Democratic candidates. In October, he walked Lucy down the aisle at Sunken Gardens. His circle of family and friends will remain inspired by his passion by doing our best to care for each other in this world. A Memorial Service will be held at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL, 2 pm, Saturday, January 18, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Good Samaritan Church, or vote Democrat. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close