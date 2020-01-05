FEIGEL, Richard Norman "Rich" 68, of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a yearlong fight with esophageal cancer.Born in Chicago, IL, to Norman and Trudy Feigel, Rich graduated from John Brown University in Bentonville, AK and went on to the University of Arkansas and Georgia State, receiving an MBIS. He joined VISTA in the 1970s to work for the Federation of Southern Co-ops in Alabama. Rich was a CPA and a computer programmer and used his skills as an avid volunteer throughout his career. Rich is survived by his wife, Sarah Butz; daughters, Alice Feigel and Lucy Feigel Adamo (Dan); and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ron Diamond. Rich lived a life filled with kindness and good works. Surprisingly enough, perhaps to him most of all, his greatest joy clearly came from life with his wife and daughters. Rich genuinely enjoyed the 'small' yet important things in life, a cold beer, a good view, a shared laugh, and discussing the weather. He was a passionate advocate for the oppressed, an ally for the marginalized, and a servant leader who worked earnestly for his church and for local Democratic candidates. In October, he walked Lucy down the aisle at Sunken Gardens. His circle of family and friends will remain inspired by his passion by doing our best to care for each other in this world. A Memorial Service will be held at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL, 2 pm, Saturday, January 18, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Good Samaritan Church, or vote Democrat.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020