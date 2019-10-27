FINOCCHI, Dr. Richard J. 76, of St. Petersburg, died at home Oct. 20, 2019. Born and raised in Amsterdam, NY, he graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 1972. He maintained his dental practice in St. Petersburg for 40 years. He is predeceased by his first wife, Linda; his parents, Vincenzo and Genevieve; and his brothers, Vincent and Angelo. He is survived by his wife, Amy; children, Paul (Kathleen), Dean, and Lance Finocchi, Dina (John) Jackson, Rob (Trisha) Ticktin; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Maryanne Casano; sisters-in-law, Sally Finocchi and Teresa (Jim) Wittstruck. "Dick" was a generous man of many talents, and opened his home to friends and family for countless occasions. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or service. Condolences may be offered at: www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019