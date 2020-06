FLETCHER, Richard Paul 74, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his close friend of 19 years, Carla Guidry; his brother, David Fletcher; sister, Karen Thomas; his former spouse, Bonnie Fletcher; his daughters, Melissa Kranias and her husband, David Bodwell, Melinda Davis and her husband, Jeff Davis, and Shannon Hunt; as well as six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to Honor Flight at www.honorflightwcf.org