Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Richard Clarke
Richard G. Clarke


1941 - 2019
Richard G. Clarke Obituary
of Clearwater, FL, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Dorothy Clarke. He graduated from C.H.S. and attended the University of Florida where he was a Sigma Nu. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Robin (Chris) of Naperville, IL and Erin Clarke of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughter, Samantha of Chicago,IL; brothers, Bill Clarke, Clearwater and David in Germany. He was predeceased by his son, Sean. Richard had a kidney transplant 30 years ago and fought a long courageous battle with cancer. He passed at home surrounded by his loved ones. Heartfelt thanks to the many friends, doctors, and Suncoast Hospice staff. For the gift of life, donations may be made in his name to the . A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019
