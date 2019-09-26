GARLICK, Richard W. 76, of OTOW Clearwater, passed away with his wife, Dana Naegeli Garlick, his son, Jim Garlick, and daughter, Maryann Haraldsen, by his side on Friday, September 20, 2019, ending his long battle with cancer. For Florida friends, a Celebration of Life will be held at First the Presbyterian Church of Dunedin at 11 am, on September 28, 2019. For northern friends, a celebration will follow, with date to be announced. Family and friends are invited to sign the memorial book online at: https://sunsetpointfuneralhome. com/notices/Richard-Garlick.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019