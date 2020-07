GOETZE, Richard H. Passed away peacefully in hospice July 1, 2020. He served in many areas of the military, Navy, Chief Engineer Merchant Marines, Lieutenant Commander Coast Guard and retired from Federal Government Maritime. He is survived by his three children, Teresa Castellano, Tammi Borden, Richard Goetze Jr.; his four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com