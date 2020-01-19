Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard GREGORY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORY, Richard Hardy "Dick" 100, passed away December 22, 2019. He was born in Waterbury, CT, June 27, 1919. He moved to Kenosha, WI, when he was a child and graduated from Bradford High School in 1938. Richard was a shift supervisor for American Brass during WorldWar II, and he attended the University of Wisconsin afterward. He spent his professional careerworking for American Motors Corporation in the experimental engineering department. Upon retiring he moved to Florida. Richard was an Episcopalian and belonged to St. Anna of Grace in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche and his daughter, Claudia. He is survived by his son, Richard Gregory; his three grandsons, David Gregory, Doug Gregory, and Ryan Gregory. Richard is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Dolores Gregory; his stepson, Donn Vaudreuil; his stepdaughter, Louise Linne-man and her children, Anna Kraus and Brian Sternberg. Richard had seven loving great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan, Matthew, Easton, Ian, Isabelle, and Logan. Richard will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

