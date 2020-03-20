HALL, Richard G. "Dick" 85, of Riverview, FL, passed away at home on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mulberry, FL on September 29, 1934 to the late Claude Sidney and Mildred Brooker Hall. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Smith Hall. He is survived by his five children; and their spouses, Ginger Waring (Brint), Dawn Dalton (Choya), Brenda Modrow (John), Angela Randall (Kyle), Richard "Ritt" Hall (Sandy); along with 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind a younger brother, Mark A. Hall (Gail) of Lakeland; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Affinity Crematory, Brandon, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020