HART, Richard "Wayne" 73, of Plant City, Florida, born on September 2, 1946, entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was employed at Mine & Mill Industrial Supply for 34 years. He became President / COO and a respected member of the Board of Directors in March of 2000. He continued in this capacity until his retirement in 2014. He loved animals, especially his "furbaby" sidekick, Juliet, who was by his side throughout his battle. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He survived by his wife, Bobbi Hart; children, Kendee Rutski (Brett), and Rick Hart (Tiffany); grandson, Wyatt Hart; sister, Barbara Smith; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Cassie Hart. There will be a private gathering with family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice, chaptershealth.org. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019